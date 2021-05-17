19-year-old victim identified in fatal Freeport shooting

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Freeport Police release new details about Saturday’s fatal shooting, including the name of the deceased victim.

19-year-old Marcus Price of Freeport was killed in Saturday’s shooting near State Avenue and Frank Street, according to the Freeport Police Department.

A 23-year-old man was also injured in the shooting. That victim’s injuries are non life-threatening and he was released from an area hospital on Saturday.

The suspect vehicle in this investigation was located in Rockford during the evening hours of May 15 and is being held by police in a secure facility. Freeport Police Detectives were able to locate one person of interest in Rockford. The person of interest who was located was interviewed and released without charges at this time.

This incident was a drive-by shooting and is believed to have been gang-related. Detectives are still pursuing leads and the investigation remains active.

Freeport Police Detectives believe there may be multiple witnesses who have yet to speak to police who are not being completely candid. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact either the Freeport Police Department at 815-235-8222, or Stateline Area Crime Stoppers at 866-TIPSNOW.

Tips to Stateline Area Crime Stoppers can also be submitted online at www.statelineareacrimestoppers.com or on the P-3 mobile app. Tipsters to Stateline Area Crime Stoppers always remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.

