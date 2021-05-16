Volunteers plant thousands of flowers at roundabout in Winnebago County

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A busy roundabout in Winnebago County get a little more colorful after volunteers plant thousands of flowers to honor those who served our country.

Volunteers gather at the Main and Auburn St. roundabout to plant more than nine thousand flowers at Veterans Memorial Circle as part of the Beautification Project. Organizers say this is their third year out planting which is completely community based and funded by private donations. They say this is all to pay tribute to Winnebago County Veterans.

“We’re bringing a little bit more awareness to the fact that this is Veterans Memorial Circle and especially for our newer veterans that haven’t gotten a parade of old they deserve this and we’re giving them this a parade of color that lasts from spring all the way to fall,” said Project Manager Ernie Redfern.

