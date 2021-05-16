Shooting in Beloit sends one man to the hospital

BELOIT, WI. (WIFR) - Beloit Police are investigating after a shooting sends one man to the hospital.

Police say around 1:15 a.m. Sunday morning they were called to the 400 block of Harrison Ave. for reports of shots fired. Once on scene, police say they found several vehicles that had been hit by gunfire. Police say a short time later they were alerted that a 24-year-old man was at an area hospital seeking treatment for a gunshot wound.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

