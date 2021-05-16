Rockford University celebrates 167th commencement

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While the pandemic put many graduation ceremonies on pause, students at Rockford University celebrated graduation in person on Saturday and walked across the stage to receive their degree.

For the first time in the university’s history the ceremony was held on the school’s football field. The university says it awarded degrees to around 370 undergraduate and graduate students from 15 states and 13 countries.

