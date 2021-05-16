Rockford skating community honors ice dancer who lost month long battle with COVID-19

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - In 1988 Calgary became the epicenter for figure skating fans across the world. It’s known as the battle of the Brians where Boitano edged Orser for the gold medal. It’s the sole reason Brad Whitlock started to skate, and his family says it lead to a lifetime of happiness.

“If love of the sport could qualify someone for the Olympics he would have gone to every olympiad,” Brad’s wife Sharon Whitlock said.

Long-time skater Brad Whitlock is a household name around the Carlson Ice Arena in Loves Park, skating on sheets is something his family says started at a young age.

“Back when he was a child he used to skate when his dad was ice fishing,” Sharon Whitlock said.

The day after Christmas Whitlock lost a month-long battle with COVID-19, his death was felt across the skating community.

“He was very optimistic positive on the ice he always had a smile and he always encouraged the kids that was the nicest and best part about Brad,” Rockford Skating Club President Dawn Claerbout said.

To help honor his life, Whitlock’s wife and two daughters created a memorial fund, which will be used to hold a dancing clinic in his memory each year.

“My dad would have loved to be here,” Brad’s daughter Evangeline Whitlock said.

“I think he would just be so glad to see all these kids all these adults all the spectators standing around I think he would be so glad to see this and he would probably say for me?” Sharon Whitlock said.

Evangeline’s first time ever on the ice was with her dad. She says it’s one of the most memorable parts of her relationship with him and hopes this clinic will help other families fall in love with the sport just like her father.

“Last night I was pulling together photos and medals from my dad and it was a very big feeling of huge grief and sadness and at the same time joy,” Evangeline Whitlock said. “Hoping that this type of thing will instill the same lifelong love that I have and my sister has my dad had.”

