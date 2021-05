ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police responded to a traffic incident incident involving a gas leak early Sunday morning.

Police tweeted around 5:15 a.m. they were on scene at Broadway and 4th St. The incident closed down Broadway to Kishwaukee until 6:30 a.m. before the leak was contained and roads were back open.

Broadway and 4th Street closed due to traffic incident involving a gas leak. Please stay out of the area until advised. Broadway is closed at Kishwaukee. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) May 16, 2021

