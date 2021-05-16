Police locate suspected vehicle after fatal shooting in Freeport

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Less than 24 hours after a fatal shooting in Freeport, police locate the suspected vehicle.

Police say they found the silver Chrysler 300 they were looking for in Rockford. Police began looking for this vehicle after a fatal shooting Saturday afternoon. Investigators were called to Frank St. and State Ave. in Freeport for reports of shots fired. Once on the scene, police found a 19-year-old man who had been shot. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died. Police also found a 23-year-old man with non-life threatening injures.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police.

