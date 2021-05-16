Advertisement

Police locate suspected vehicle after fatal shooting in Freeport

Officials say the car was found in Rockford.
Suspect car that could be involved in Freeport murder.
Suspect car that could be involved in Freeport murder.(WIFR)
By Kristin Camiliere
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Less than 24 hours after a fatal shooting in Freeport, police locate the suspected vehicle.

Police say they found the silver Chrysler 300 they were looking for in Rockford. Police began looking for this vehicle after a fatal shooting Saturday afternoon. Investigators were called to Frank St. and State Ave. in Freeport for reports of shots fired. Once on the scene, police found a 19-year-old man who had been shot. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died. Police also found a 23-year-old man with non-life threatening injures.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

