Overnight shooting at a Rockford party leaves one man in life-threatening condition

By Kristin Camiliere
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An overnight shooting in Rockford leaves one man in critical condition.

Rockford Police tweeted around 4:45 a.m. Sunday morning they were on scene in the 1200 block of Broadway where they found a 33-year-old man who had been shot while at a party. Police say he was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

