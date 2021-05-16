Overnight shooting at a Rockford party leaves one man in life-threatening condition

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An overnight shooting in Rockford leaves one man in critical condition.

Rockford Police tweeted around 4:45 a.m. Sunday morning they were on scene in the 1200 block of Broadway where they found a 33-year-old man who had been shot while at a party. Police say he was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Shooting Investigation - 1200 Broadway - A 33 YOA male was struck by gunfire while at a party. The male was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) May 16, 2021

