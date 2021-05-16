Overnight shooting at a Rockford party leaves one man in life-threatening condition
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An overnight shooting in Rockford leaves one man in critical condition.
Rockford Police tweeted around 4:45 a.m. Sunday morning they were on scene in the 1200 block of Broadway where they found a 33-year-old man who had been shot while at a party. Police say he was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
