Longest warm spell since August to arrive in the coming week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Saturday’s a day most would just rather erase from their memories. It was, without a doubt, one of the ugliest days we had seen in quite some time. The good news is that we’ll soon be able put it in our rear view mirror, as much improved conditions are on the way as early as Sunday. Skies should remain rather cloudy overnight Saturday into early Sunday morning, though some partial clearing is possible very late. Also possible overnight will be some patchy fog, especially if clearing does indeed occur.

We won’t shake the cloudiness entirely Sunday, though all signs point to at least some mixed sunshine emerging around midday and likely sticking around for much of the afternoon. That development coupled with a southerly breeze should allow temperatures to reach the middle 70s.

Mixed sunshine is to emerge once again Sunday, making for a very pleasant end to the weekend. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Mixed sunshine and a southerly wind should allow temperatures to warm nicely Sunday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clouds will begin to increase once again Sunday evening ahead of the next storm system to take aim on our region. Showers may develop in southwestern sections of our area as early as 9:00pm.

Showers will be approaching from the southwest Sunday evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Rain is a good bet to fall across a healthy section of the Stateline’s real estate for a rather lengthy period overnight into early Monday. Rainfall, however, as has been the case so often of late, won’t be uniformly distributed. Rather, this system’s rains are to again be discriminatory, favoring areas along and south of Interstate 88 as the most likely candidates to receive the highest rainfall totals, while areas along and north of the Wisconsin state line may struggle to get more than just a few drops.

A good chunk of the Stateline may receive rain through early Monday, with areas south of I-88 likely to see the healthiest amounts. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The storm system should pull off to the east rather quickly on Monday, and sunshine should emerge from the clouds by early to mid-afternoon. Winds knifing in off of the still chilly waters of Lake Michigan will restrict temperatures a bit, but only to seasonable levels.

Sunshine should poke through the clouds Monday afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Things are then to take a turn for the warmer and considerably more humid as the middle of the week arrives. Another wind shift to the south along with a healthy supply of sunshine should allow temperatures to return to the 80s by Wednesday.

After a few days with winds off Lake Michigan to start the week, temperatures should surge into the 80s by Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Wednesday won’t be the only day to feature 80° temperatures, not by a long shot! It’s actually to be the first of at least seven straight days in which we reach 80° or above, making it the longest stretch of consecutive 80s since an incredible 27 day stretch of warmth last August 5-31. What’s more, it’s not out of the question that temperatures could touch 90° in a few spots by the weekend!

Come next weekend, temperatures will be within striking distance of 90°. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

It remains no secret that rainfall remains desperately needed here, and there may be some good news on that front. The warmer, more humid airmass expected to be in place may be one that favors scattered thunderstorm development on a nearly daily basis. To be clear, we’re not talking about any all day washouts here. Rather, we’d be more likely to see stormy intervals that take up no more than two or three hours of the day, if that. While no one rainfall event would be a drought buster, they could add up collectively. A series of computer model projections suggest that, at least, we’re on track to record near normal rainfall over the next ten days. An average of three reliable projections actually calls for slightly above normal rainfall during that period, a welcomed development if it comes to fruition.

An average of three reliable computer models generate some rather robust rainfall totals in our area over the coming ten days. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

