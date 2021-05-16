Advertisement

IceHogs drop season finale at Chicago

(WIFR)
By Brandon Giesey
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (WIFR) - In a rematch from the night before the best team in the division prevails as the IceHogs (12-19-1) lose to the Wolves (20-9-1) 3-1.

Chicago scored first in the final seconds of the first period on a powerplay. Sean Malone snuck it past Tom Aubrun to grab the lead. Early in the second Jamieson Rees buried his eighth goal of the season to extend the lead.

Rockford got on the board late in the second period with a Cole Moberg slap shot from the point found nylon, but the team could not find their rhythm in the third and lost the season finale.

The IceHogs finished the season in last place in the central division, and end the year 4-7 against Chicago.

