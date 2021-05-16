Advertisement

Belvidere North comes from behind to stun Guilford

By Brandon Giesey
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Two of the top three teams in the NIC-10 battled on the diamond this afternoon. North (9-3) edged out Guilford (11-4) 5-4 in eight innings.

The Vikings jumped out to a two-run lead early in the game, but let the Blue Thunder back in it in the fifth. North plated two runs that inning to take the lead. In extras is when the Blue Thunder took it home.

Guilford will look to rebound at home Monday against Auburn.

Belvidere North will have a rematch at Harlem on Monday, the last time the two met the Huskies won 14-5.

