Some rain-filled times ahead but not all bad news with a warming trend on the way

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Friday marks the second consecutive day with above normal temperatures. While this streak will be short-lived with a cooler day ahead Saturday, the chill won’t last long as a warming trend will begin during the latter half of the weekend.

Let’s first talk about our rain chances. It’s no secret that by now we do need the rain and there are rain chances each day over the next week. But each day for the most part will have many dry hours. So no need to go canceling any outdoor plans just yet, keeping an eye on the forecast will be key to see exactly when the rain is heading our way.

A quick-moving disturbance will produce some scattered showers through the area Saturday. The rain will move-in overnight and continue through much of the day. Due to that and the widespread cloudy skies, temperatures will have a hard time budging from the low-to-mid 60s. The warm-up will begin Sunday with the rain chances holding off until very late into Monday, especially south. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid 70s, a few degrees above normal.

After that there are periodic rain chances for showers each day. The day we’re looking at with the highest potential at this point in time looks to be Thursday, with a 40 percent chance of rain. This goes to show that there will be plenty of dry hours each day!

The latest runs of our computer forecast models show around an inch on average in rainfall potential over the next 10 days, which isn’t much given our rainfall deficit. We’re below normal for the month, 3.76 inches below normal since March 1 and 4.14 inches below normal since January 1. This is why a good chunk of the Stateline is still under a moderate drought.

While it will be a bit more active, we aren’t looking at any bouts of severe weather for now. But the pattern shift comes as our temperatures will also warm up making way for the 80s to return here. 80s are in the forecast beginning Tuesday and don’t look to be going anywhere after that. A few days towards next weekend may even make a run for the upper 80s! The longer range also favors the above normal temperatures and slightly favored for above normal precipitation towards the end of May.

