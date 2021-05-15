Schnucks releases statement regarding customer facemask policy

ST. LOUIS, MO. (WIFR) -Schnucks grocery stores released an updated statement on their customer facemask policy, citing many inquiries over the last few days.

The statement is as follows:

Effective immediately, Schnucks stores will no longer require fully-vaccinated customers to wear facemasks in our stores. At this time, Schnucks teammates will continue to wear facemasks while we review our internal policies and align with regulations in the municipalities in which we operate our 111 stores. For the latest updates, please visit our website.

Schnucks stores are headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. They have several stores operating in the Rockford area.

