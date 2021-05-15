Advertisement

Rock Valley softball cruises to Region IV Championship

By Joe Olmo
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A year after having its season taken away from them, the Rock Valley softball team showed they are ready to go after their seventh straight national championship.

The Golden Eagles cruised through the Region IV semifinals, defeating Milwaukee Area Technical College 10-0 and 21-0 to sweep the best-of-three series. In Game 1, Ashton Melaas and Jenna Lawson combined to throw a no-hitter. In Game 2, Kenadee Nelson and Hannah Hockerman combined to give up just two hits. Freshman Scout Kram led the team with four hits while Trinity Fry knocked in four runs.

RVC will host the winner of Joliet Junior College and College of Dupage on Tuesday at 1 p.m. in the Region IV championship.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two boys are dead after a fatal crash on the southwest side of Rockford Thursday night.
Boys ages 14, 15 dead after fatal crash on Rockford’s southwest side
Inmer Rivera Tejada, 39, Rafael Rivera Tejada, 36, and Guillermo Rivera Tejada, 26.
Family of men who died in explosion near Starved Rock hire law firm
Coroner on scene of crash at N. Main and Riverside.
Man dead after crash at N. Main and Riverside, police say
The Stellantis run plant surpasses the 30 day mark in its latest employee lay-off.
Stellantis laying off employees as microchip shortage continues
Arrest made in Rockford
Standoff with armed subject in Rockford ends after arrest

Latest News

Dylan McLaughlin celebrates with his team after scoring a shorthanded goal in the Rockford...
IceHogs send season ticket holders out with a 4-1 win over the Wolves
Lutheran seniors Tag Habedank and Evan Weavel made their college commitments official on Friday.
Lutheran’s Weavel, Habedank make their college commitments official
The Rockford IceHogs won their final home game of the season, defeating the Chicago Wolves 4-1.
IceHogs beat Wolves in final home game of season
Rock Valley softball started the postseason in dominating fashion, sweeping Milwaukee Area...
Rock Valley softball sweeps Milwaukee Area Technical College