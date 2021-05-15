Rock Valley softball cruises to Region IV Championship

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A year after having its season taken away from them, the Rock Valley softball team showed they are ready to go after their seventh straight national championship.

The Golden Eagles cruised through the Region IV semifinals, defeating Milwaukee Area Technical College 10-0 and 21-0 to sweep the best-of-three series. In Game 1, Ashton Melaas and Jenna Lawson combined to throw a no-hitter. In Game 2, Kenadee Nelson and Hannah Hockerman combined to give up just two hits. Freshman Scout Kram led the team with four hits while Trinity Fry knocked in four runs.

RVC will host the winner of Joliet Junior College and College of Dupage on Tuesday at 1 p.m. in the Region IV championship.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.