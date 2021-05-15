Advertisement

Rock Valley College men’s soccer advances to regional final

By Brandon Giesey
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rock Valley College (6-2-0) knocks off Madison College (2-6-1) 2-0 to advance to the regional championship game.

The Golden Eagles scored one time in each half. In the 38th minute, Amani Amrani scored on a free-kick from just outside the box, and then in the 83rd minute, Poe Reh slid a shot past Wolf Pack goalkeeper Sebastian Varela.

Rock Valley will face Harper College in the regional championship game, if they win that contest they move on to play at the national level.

