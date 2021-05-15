Advertisement

Lutheran’s Weavel, Habedank make their college commitments official

By Joe Olmo
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With high school sports starting to wind down, seniors are starting to make plans for the future. A couple of Lutheran athletes made their intentions known Friday afternoon.

It was nothing but hugs and handshakes at the high school, as Evan Weavel and Tag Habedank signed their letters of intent to play at the next level. Weavel will play baseball at Highland Community College where he expects to play catcher and middle infield. Habedank is off to the University of Wisconsin-Platteville to play football. Weavel still has about a month left with the Crusaders baseball team, while Habedank was recently named Big Northern First Team All-Conference.

The two friends know they picked the perfect landing places.

“I loved the program. Loved the school when I went up and visited,” said Habedank. “Great campus, I love how their coaches feel so much for the players. Everything is just close. It feels a little bit like my home.”

“I like the coach there. Me and my dad got an opportunity to go there before I made the decision,” explained Weavel. “I just liked the college and I like the city of Freeport, so it was a perfect fit.”

“We both work hard together over the past couple of years just training, getting in the weight room, football and baseball. It’s nice doing that with my buddy that I’ve worked hard with.”

