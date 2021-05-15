Advertisement

IceHogs send season ticket holders out with a 4-1 win over the Wolves

By Joe Olmo
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - No one knew how things would play out coming into this season. The only thing the Rockford IceHogs could control was their health and safety. After 3 1/2 months of games, the Hogs were the only team in the Central Division without a single case of COVID-19.

The IceHogs wrapped up the home portion of their schedule on Friday, defeating the Chicago Wolves 4-1. Matt Tomkins made 36 saves to earn the victory. It’s their third consecutive win at the BMO Harris Bank Center against Chicago.

Dmitry Osipov and Mitchell Fossier scored in the first period to give Rockford the early 2-0 advantage. Fossier’s goal came with just 16 seconds remaining in the period after Tomkins made a flurry of saves on the other end.

Dylan McLaughlin lit the lamp for a team-leading eighth time, scoring unassisted on a shorthanded goal in the second period and Andrei Altybarkmakian padded the lead to 4-0 in the third.

Rockford will wrap up the 2021 season on the road Saturday night against the Wolves in Hoffman Estates. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.

