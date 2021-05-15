Advertisement

One man dead, one injured after shooting in Freeport

Police say they’re looking for a silver Chrysler with black rims.
By Kristin Camiliere
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Freeport Police launch a murder investigation after a shooting Saturday afternoon leaves one person dead and another injured.

Police say around 1:45 p.m. they were called to Frank St. and State Ave. for reports of shots fired. Once on the scene, police say they found a 19-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to Freeport Memorial Hospital where he later died. Police say they also found a 23-year-old man at the scene with injuries. He was taken to the hospital, however officials say his injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

Police say they’re looking for a newer silver model Chrysler with black rims adding there could be three or more people inside who are considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call Freeport Police or area crime stoppers.

Suspect car that could be involved in Freeport murder.
Suspect car that could be involved in Freeport murder.(WIFR)

