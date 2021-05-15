Area museums keep indoor mask policies for visitors

STATELINE, Ill. (WIFR) - Some Stateline museums revisit mask policies after The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announces fully vaccinated people can ditch their mask indoors for most of the time.

“Right now we are still asking all guests and staff to wear their masks just to keep everyone safe and for everyone who hasn’t been vaccinated safe,” said Burpee Museum Visitor Services Manager Alex Merry.

Merry says the capacity is capped at 60 people and cleaning will remain a high priority.

“We also close down for an hour just so we can have a sanitization period in the museum and we have our staff going through each floor touching high touch points,” said Merry.

Similar rules apply at Freeport Art Museum and while you may be fully vaccinated leaders say bring your mask anyway.

“Wear your mask,” said Freeport Art Museum Director of Education and Programming Barry Treu. “We don’t want to endanger anyone.”

Treu came up with a way for people who are vaccinated to safely enjoy the museum.

“People who know each other and are vaccinated can get a group of people to come together and have a small reception and enjoy that social aspect of an art museum opening,” said Treu.

While reopening isn’t here yet, Merry says it’s still exciting to see families back out enjoying the museum.

“Oh my gosh it’s so amazing we can finally open the door and see a little kid run through the museum and needs to say hi to Jane say hi to all the reptiles it’s so heartwarming. Finally,” said Merry.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.