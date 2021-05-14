Winnebago slugs its ways to a shutout win over Genoa-Kingston

WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - Austin Walz and Cade Moraska each went deep, as Winnebago rolled past Genoa-Kingston 16-0 in four innings to extend its winning streak to four games.

The Indians set the tone early on, scoring five runs in the first inning. Walz went 2-2 with the home run, Moraska finished 2-3 with the long ball, and Cole Schrank went 4-4 with 4 RBI. Moraska also got the job on the mound, striking out six while giving up just three hits.

Winnebago (5-2, 5-2) has a big week ahead next week. The Indians play Rockford Christian (9-2, 7-1) and Dixon (9-1, 8-0) on back-to-back days starting Monday at Rockford Christian, then home for Dixon.

