Winnebago Co. adds 62 COVID-19 cases, positivity rate at 5.1%

The health department says 199,490 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the county.
IDPH is providing mobile COVID-19 testing in Winnebago County.
IDPH is providing mobile COVID-19 testing in Winnebago County.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 62 cases of COVID-19 and two deaths on Friday.

This brings the total number of cases to 31,313 as of Thursday and the total deaths from COVID-19 is now 475. The seven-day positivity rate is now 5.1 percent. The health department says 199,490 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the county.

Rockford hospitals – Mercyhealth, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center, and SwedishAmerican – are currently providing in-patient care for 59 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and persons suspected of being COVID-19 positive. This is a decrease from Thursday’s number of 69. A daily hospitalization number will be released again on Monday afternoon.

A direct link to the Winnebago County Health Department online COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Tool online form can be found here. You can also access through the WCHD website. For additional data, see the website.

