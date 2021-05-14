Weinermobile pays a visit in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - To be frank, we were hot dogging it in the WIFR parking lot earlier Thursday and it was truly something to relish.

If we’re going too fast with this story, we can slow down and be more detailed to allow you to ketchup. You see, the Weinermobile paid a visit to Rockford Thursday to give a birthday ride for Ethel, who just turned 99.

How did Ethel get so lucky? Well members of her nursing home just googled “Request the Weinermobile.” That request got sent to the corporate office, where they plan on all the events they can get all over the country.

“I just hope that they look back and smile upon it and hope that we turned an ordinary day into something extraordinary. So it went from birthdays, of course are always something special, but to really have that special touch of having that giant hot dog there, it’s something that many people can get. But we hope they relished the opportunity when they got it,” Chili Dog CJ Zabat, Oscar Meyer Hot Dogger said.

