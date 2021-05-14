Warmer, potentially more active pattern to take hold in the coming week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For the first time in ten days, temperatures topped the 70° mark over much of the Stateline. Fans of the warmer weather will rejoice in knowing that the milder temperatures aren’t going anywhere anytime soon. Another gorgeous day awaits Friday, a day in which we’ll bask in sunshine from start to finish and enjoy a gentle southerly breeze.

Bright sunshine and southerly winds will make for an amazing Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The first in a parade of weather systems will take aim on the region late Friday night into Saturday, gradually spreading clouds our way, and perhaps even a brief, light shower or two. That said, we’ll expect the vast majority of Friday night and Saturday to be dry, albeit rather cloudy. As a result of the cloudiness, temperatures may take just the slightest step backwards.

Cloud cover thickens late Friday night into early Saturday morning. A few showers aren't entirely out of the question. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A few sprinkles or showers are possible Saturday, though most of the day will be dry. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A good deal of sunshine is to return Sunday, which will be more than enough to send temperatures well into the 70s amid the day’s strengthening southwesterly winds. The expectation at this time is that the daytime hours Sunday are to be predominantly, if not entirely dry.

By Sunday we'll be up into the middle 70s. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A stronger storm system then arrives Sunday night into early Monday, this one carrying a bit more promise in delivering some potentially soaking rains our way. These showers could continue through a chunk of Monday morning before clearing the area.

There are more promising signs that some soaking rain may reach us Sunday night into early Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Generally quiet weather’s expected from midday Monday through Wednesday. Temperatures will continue their climb into the upper Monday before reaching the 80s Tuesday for the first time since May 2.

For the first time since May 2, temperatures will return to the 80s no later than Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Wednesday night into Thursday marks our next decent chances for rain as another wave of low pressure advances into our area from the west.

After a generally quiet Monday-Wednesday period, things appear to turn more active as another storm system approaches early Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Strong southerly winds take hold thereafter, which will send temperatures soaring even more. It’s likely we’ll have temperatures in the mid-80s from Thursday through next weekend.

We'll be back into the mid-80s by the middle to later stages of next week. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Humidity will be ticking up as well, especially if we see any decent rain out of the Sunday night/Monday storm as well as the Wednesday night/Thursday system. The additional moisture content may fuel intermittent storm chances on a daily basis from Thursday though next weekend, a potentially welcomed development as our drought situation remains largely unchanged. While last weekend’s healthy rains offered relief for downstate portions of Illinois and much of Indiana, there’s been no relief for us locally, so the rain is needed now more than before.

There are some improvements in the drought situation in the Midwest, just not in our area. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While things are improving statewide on the drought front, especially downstate, there's been no change in our fortunes locally. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Two out of three longer range forecast models suggest noticeable relief may be around the corner here, though one model’s slightly less optimistic. An average of the three, often proven to be closer to the ultimate truth, suggests more than two inches of rain could be heading our way in the coming ten days. While far from a slam dunk, such a development would go a long way in knocking down rainfall deficits that have now surged above four inches for 2021 to date. More attention to this will be necessary in the coming days, so stay tuned!

Healthy rains may be on the horizon according to multiple computer forecast models. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.