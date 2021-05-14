Advertisement

Walmart drops mask requirement for vaccinated customers, employees

By Ed Payne
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Walmart will no longer require customers or employees who are fully vaccinated to wear masks, the company announced Friday.

The decision also applies to Sam’s Club stores.

“Beginning today, vaccinated customers and members are welcome to shop without a mask, and we will continue to request that non-vaccinated customers and members wear face coverings in our stores and clubs,” a company statement said. “We will update the signage in our facilities to reflect this.”

Masks still must be worn where required by state or local laws.

Walmart said it won’t ask shoppers if they’ve been vaccinated.

Workers can stop wearing masks on May 18. Walmart is offering them a $75 incentive for getting vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two boys are dead after a fatal crash on the southwest side of Rockford Thursday night.
Boys ages 14, 15 dead after fatal crash on Rockford’s southwest side
Inmer Rivera Tejada, 39, Rafael Rivera Tejada, 36, and Guillermo Rivera Tejada, 26.
Family of men who died in explosion near Starved Rock hire law firm
Coroner on scene of crash at N. Main and Riverside.
Man dead after crash at N. Main and Riverside, police say
The Stellantis run plant surpasses the 30 day mark in its latest employee lay-off.
Stellantis laying off employees as microchip shortage continues
Arrest made in Rockford
Standoff with armed subject in Rockford ends after arrest

Latest News

Palestinians flee their homes after overnight Israeli heavy missile strikes on their...
Israeli strike on Gaza kills 10, unrest spreads to West Bank
Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Tuesday,...
Granholm: Normal service at gas pump likely by late Sunday
In this photo March 22, 2013 file photo, the exterior of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS)...
IRS to the rescue? Tax audits eyed for infrastructure cash
Stellantis laying off employees as microchip shortage continues
Stellantis laying off employees as microchip shortage continues
Some Stateline museums revisit mask policies after The Centers for Disease Control and...
Area museums keep indoor mask policies for visitors