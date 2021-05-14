Three teenagers shot in Beloit, police investigating

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - Three teenagers are in the hospital following a shooting in Beloit, according to police.

Beloit Police Captain Daniel Molland says officers responded to shots being fired on the 1300 block of Nelson Street around 5:15 p.m. Thursday.

Little information is being released at this time. Beloit Police officers have been going in and out of a home on the street since the call came in.

Molland says three males in their late teens were shot, and did not give a status of their injuries.

He says the person or people responsible for shooting the teens are not in custody, and says there is no threat to the community.

“Violent crime will not be tolerated in the city of Beloit and we all need to come together and try and find out who committed this crime and we’re asking the community for their support so any information you have however small,” said Molland.

The police department said the investigation is active and ongoing. It asked that people continue to stay away from the area and said the will provide any updates on their social media accounts.

Beloit PD also asked the community to call Rock County Dispatch at 608-757-2244, the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463 or submit an anonymous tip online if they have any information on the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

