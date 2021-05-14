State COVID-19 infection rate reaches lowest point since late March

CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois registered its lowest average COVID-19 infection rate in nearly two months on Friday, while also reporting the fewest hospitalizations from the virus in a single day since early April.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,841 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases on Friday, as well as 49 more deaths. Since the start of the pandemic, Illinois has reported total of 1,363,507 cases, including 22,369 deaths.

Illinois is averaging 2,032 new cases per day so far this month, down 36 percent from the start of April.

The statewide seven-day average case positivity rate is down to 2.5 percent, the lowest it’s been since March 23.

As of Thursday night, a total of 1,708 coronavirus patients were hospitalized in Illinois, the fewest in a single day since April 5.

Illinois is averaging 1,928 hospitalizations per day so far in May, down 8 percent from mid-April. Hospitalizations are still up 11 percent over the start of April, but have been trending down since April 20.

Meantime, daily vaccinations are still lagging. Illinois is averaging 72,767 doses per day over the past week, a 45 percent drop from the peak on April 12.

A total of 4,690,335 people in Illinois have been fully vaccinated, or 36.81 percent of the population.

