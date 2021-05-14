Snappers extend win streak to four games with 10-1 victory over South Bend

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - The Snappers continue to stay hot at home, winning their fourth straight with a 10-1 victory over the South Bend Cubs on Thursday.

Despite the lopsided final, it was the pitching that carried Beloit in the first half of the game. Kyle Nicolas started the game throwing four perfect innings. The 22-year-old pitched 5 1/3 innings, striking out four, giving up just three hits and one earned run.

The offense carried the Snappers the rest of the way. Beloit scored two in the fourth, one in the fifth, four in the sixth, and three in the eighth. Ricky Aracena went 2-4, 3 RBI and a stolen base.

The two teams are back at it on Friday from Pohlman Field, first pitch is set for 6:35.

