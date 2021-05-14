Advertisement

Seventy-five year old Freeport woman meets her half-sister for the first time

Bonnie Weaver hugs half sister Dale Austein in first ever meeting between the two.
By Mike Garrigan
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 75 year old Freeport woman, who only knew her half-sister existed for the last 18 months, gets to hug her for the first time.

And 23 News was at the Van Galder bus station in Rockford, Thursday, to capture that first embrace. Bonnie Weaver connected with her half-sister Dale Austein on 23 and me about 18 months ago, and both were shocked because they had no idea either existed. Due to COVID 19, their long awaited reunion was delayed until Thursday; when Dale flew from Long Island, New York to O’Hare to meet Bonnie. The two sharea dad but have different mothers, and quite a story to tell.

“He was wounded in the war,” said Austein. “Now i’m going to start crying. Anyways, he was in Walter Reed Hospital for about a year, and I guess that’s where he met Bonnie’s mom when he was recuperating. And then he was transferred from their once he was able to walk; he was transferred to Brooklyn.”

“My daughter encouraged me to do this DNA test which I did,” said Weaver. “And lo and behold I find out I have a sister and, you know , it’s like ‘I can’t believe this’, And so meeting her for the first time is like just surreal.”

Weaver plans on taking Austein to Galena while she’s visiting from New York.

