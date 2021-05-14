Advertisement

Saturday marks Armed Forces Day

The Oscar Mike Foundation works to empower servicemen and women to find purpose and direction.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Saturday marks Armed Forces Day, a time to reflect and honor all those who have served and are continuing to serve in all divisions of the military.

Close to home, organizations like the Oscar Mike Foundation work to empower servicemen and women to find purpose and direction as well as receive gratitude for all the sacrifices they made for their country.

Founder and president of the Oscar Mike Foundation, Noah Currier, talked with WIFR about why we celebrate the day and what makes this day different from Veterans Day.

