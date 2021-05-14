Rockford reacts to change in CDC mask guidance

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eases its face-covering guidance, allowing fully vaccinated individuals to do resume activities they did before the pandemic began.

“I got to think that everybody at this point is celebrating,” OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Dr. Stephen Bartlett said.

“We’re all for anything that’s going to get our bowlers feeling more comfortable back in the building,” Don Carter Lanes General Manager Brad Sommer said.

The need for a face covering may soon decline at a rapid rate, new guidance from the CDC eases mask mandates, and it will incentivize getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

“One of the things that has been missing in the entire equation is the reward for getting the vaccination,” Bartlett said. “Americans are all about risk-reward if you reward people they perform and I’m hoping that people see this as I’m going to get my vaccine.”

Illinois still has a mask mandate in place, governor JB Pritzker says he plans to revise his executive orders, to what extent is still unknown.

“I have a lot of confidence in the CDC that they’re making decisions that are clinically safe I don’t think they would recommend this if they thought that they were creating a hazard,” Bartlett said.

Bartlett says he does not know how the state and local guidance will shift but he believes there is a step forward in front of us.

“If you’ve been vaccinated I think that’s a tough question because it’s something that is going to be very difficult to regulate,” Bartlett said. “I’m anticipating that if we can get about 60% of our population fully vaccinated I think they’re going to reopen everything completely.”

Winnebago County Public Health Administrator Dr. Sandra Martell released a statement about the guidance shift:

“The revised guidance on masking from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for vaccinated individuals is another hopeful sign that we are emerging from the pandemic. Since the mask mandate was part of the Executive Order, Governor Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health will be reviewing guidance on masking for the State of Illinois. Winnebago County Health Department continues to urge vaccination of all eligible individuals and is grateful to its partners at Pilgrim Baptist Church, Rockford Public Schools, Rockford Christian, Rockford Lutheran, Muslim Association of Greater Rockford (MAGR), Keith School, and Boylan High School who have been reaching out to their community members and hosting events to support vaccination! Vaccination now may have the added benefit of being able to remove masking requirements in many settings.”

