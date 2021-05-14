Advertisement

Standoff with armed subject in Rockford ends after arrest

The community has been asked to avoid the area.
Arrest made in Rockford
Arrest made in Rockford(Nicole Gerber)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One woman was arrested after police shut down the 1300 block of Parmele Street due to a standoff with an armed subject Friday night in Rockford.

The Rockford Police Department said the area is closed off and the community has been asked to avoid the area.

This story will be updated as new information comes in.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two boys are dead after a fatal crash on the southwest side of Rockford Thursday night.
Boys ages 14, 15 dead after fatal crash on Rockford’s southwest side
Inmer Rivera Tejada, 39, Rafael Rivera Tejada, 36, and Guillermo Rivera Tejada, 26.
Family of men who died in explosion near Starved Rock hire law firm
Coroner on scene of crash at N. Main and Riverside.
Man dead after crash at N. Main and Riverside, police say
The Stellantis run plant surpasses the 30 day mark in its latest employee lay-off.
Stellantis laying off employees as microchip shortage continues

Latest News

Stellantis laying off employees as microchip shortage continues
Stellantis laying off employees as microchip shortage continues
Some Stateline museums revisit mask policies after The Centers for Disease Control and...
Area museums keep indoor mask policies for visitors
Rock Co. lifts mask mandate, effective immediately
Plant sales for a cause
Plant sales for a cause in Rockford