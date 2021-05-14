Standoff with armed subject in Rockford ends after arrest
The community has been asked to avoid the area.
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One woman was arrested after police shut down the 1300 block of Parmele Street due to a standoff with an armed subject Friday night in Rockford.
The Rockford Police Department said the area is closed off and the community has been asked to avoid the area.
This story will be updated as new information comes in.
