Rockford area Habitat for Humanity hold Women Build Day

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Fifteen local women threw on hard hats and started swinging their hammers in an effort to build a home for family in our community.

This is the Rockford area Habitat for Humanity’s third Women Build Event. The goal is to educate and inspire women to build and advocate for safe, affordable housing. Executive director Keri Asevedo said women help Habitat for Humanity in a variety of ways.

It’s important to allow those women to take part in at least one build, Asevedo said.

“Every year we want to host this day, this build day with the women in our community to help empower them, to have them see what it takes to build a house, and let them be a part of the physical process building a home for Rockford Habitat for Humanity. Many of the women out here are advocates for the organization,” Asevedo said.

