Rock Valley softball ready to make another deep postseason run

By Joe Olmo
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 11:57 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rock Valley softball is rolling into the postseason. The Golden Eagles have won 12 straight, and are the top seed in this weekend’s Region IV Tournament.

RVC is ranked second in the latest NJCAA DIII poll. Rock Valley has given up more than one run in just three games during its recent winning streak, and has outscored its opponents by 100 runs. But this is a relatively new squad, with only two players returning from their last championship in 2019. While that may not be in their favor heading into the postseason, the team believes the culture head coach Darin Monroe has built will carry this crew.

“We’re not going to take anything for chance,” said sophomore Trinity Fry. “We’re going all in. Majority of us got our season taken away last year. We’re not going to take that for granted. We’re coming to not just win, but dominate.”

“Throughout the season, our goal is to dominate,” explained Monroe. “But that mentality changes once you get to postseason. You just got to find a way to win by one.”

“Ultimately, we want to dominate every game that we have, but the goal and the aspirations of the program, is to win by one. Continuing to win by one and win by one, and at the end of the day, you just got to go on a streak and get hot at the right time, and continue to win by one.”

Rock Valley College will open the postseason with a best-of-3 against Milwaukee Area Technical College on Friday starting at 1 p.m.

