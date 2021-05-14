Advertisement

Rochelle breaks ground on $13.8M electrical substation project

The project aims to serve new industrial growth with 34.5kv and 13.8kv service.
City of Rochelle breaks ground on $13.8 million electrical substation project.
City of Rochelle breaks ground on $13.8 million electrical substation project.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHELLE, Ill. (WIFR) - The City of Rochelle and Rochelle Municipal Utilities broke ground on a $13.8 million electrical substation Friday morning.

The city said the substation will also introduce a new voltage class for the city to be able to provide electricity to larger users and will be the first substation project split into two yards with the distribution yard owned and operated by RMU and the transmission yard owned and operated by ComEd.

“For a community of our size to be home to three electrical substations is unheard of,” Mayor John Bearrows said. “The investment our community is making in reliable power for residential, commercial and industrial customers is key to our future growth.”

In 2019, the city of Rochelle purchased more than 16 acres for the construction of a new substation, with the intention to support growth in the city’s southern corridor. The city wants the new substation to increase reliability for nearby industries and creates the ability to have redundant feeds.

“Funding project of this magnitude is only possible with the foresight of our Mayor, Council and Staff,” Rochelle City Manager Jeff Fiegenschuh said. “Our financial management is top notch and as a result, we can provide the infrastructure to attract development and create jobs.”

The project aims to serve new industrial growth with 34.5kv and 13.8kv service.

“Thanks to the rail and interstate access in the area, Rochelle continues to be an attractive location for site selectors across the country,” the announcement said.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two boys are dead after a fatal crash on the southwest side of Rockford Thursday night.
Boys ages 14, 15 dead after fatal crash on Rockford’s southwest side
Inmer Rivera Tejada, 39, Rafael Rivera Tejada, 36, and Guillermo Rivera Tejada, 26.
Family of men who died in explosion near Starved Rock hire law firm
Coroner on scene of crash at N. Main and Riverside.
Man dead after crash at N. Main and Riverside, police say
The Stellantis run plant surpasses the 30 day mark in its latest employee lay-off.
Stellantis laying off employees as microchip shortage continues
Arrest made in Rockford
Standoff with armed subject in Rockford ends after arrest

Latest News

Stellantis laying off employees as microchip shortage continues
Stellantis laying off employees as microchip shortage continues
Some Stateline museums revisit mask policies after The Centers for Disease Control and...
Area museums keep indoor mask policies for visitors
Rock Co. lifts mask mandate, effective immediately
Plant sales for a cause
Plant sales for a cause in Rockford
Arrest made in Rockford
Standoff with armed subject in Rockford ends after arrest