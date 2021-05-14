Rochelle breaks ground on $13.8M electrical substation project

ROCHELLE, Ill. (WIFR) - The City of Rochelle and Rochelle Municipal Utilities broke ground on a $13.8 million electrical substation Friday morning.

The city said the substation will also introduce a new voltage class for the city to be able to provide electricity to larger users and will be the first substation project split into two yards with the distribution yard owned and operated by RMU and the transmission yard owned and operated by ComEd.

“For a community of our size to be home to three electrical substations is unheard of,” Mayor John Bearrows said. “The investment our community is making in reliable power for residential, commercial and industrial customers is key to our future growth.”

In 2019, the city of Rochelle purchased more than 16 acres for the construction of a new substation, with the intention to support growth in the city’s southern corridor. The city wants the new substation to increase reliability for nearby industries and creates the ability to have redundant feeds.

“Funding project of this magnitude is only possible with the foresight of our Mayor, Council and Staff,” Rochelle City Manager Jeff Fiegenschuh said. “Our financial management is top notch and as a result, we can provide the infrastructure to attract development and create jobs.”

The project aims to serve new industrial growth with 34.5kv and 13.8kv service.

“Thanks to the rail and interstate access in the area, Rochelle continues to be an attractive location for site selectors across the country,” the announcement said.

