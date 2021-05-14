Advertisement

Plant sales for a cause in Rockford

Court Street United Methodist is one of the oldest religious institutions in Northern Illinois, at 169 years of ministry.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Members of Court Street United Methodist Church in Rockford couldn’t be more thankful for this sunny Friday as they try to raise money for much needed upgrades to the building.

They’re using the sales from the church’s 16th Annual Garden Bazaar to help fund upgrades to the church’s heating system. Their goal for the one-day event is $2,500. Community members purchased hanging baskets, perennials, herbs, vegetables and other garden items.

“The weather cooperated, we’ve had lots of people down buying plants, our geraniums, our vegetables, hanging baskets, bedding plants. A lot of different plants were sold and we are happy its going so well today,” Sue Cram, a member of the plant sale committee said.

Court Street United Methodist is one of the oldest religious institutions in Northern Illinois, at 169 years of ministry. The current structure was built in 1885.

