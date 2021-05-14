Motorcyclist dead near Durand after bike crashes into tow truck

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WIFR) - A motorcyclist was killed after his bike crashed into a tow truck near Durand on Friday afternoon.

The biker crashed at the intersection of Freeport and Wheeler Roads near Durand at about 1:30 p.m. Sheriff’s deputies say a REACT medical helicopter was called to the scene. Witnesses told WIFR that one lane of Route 75 was shut down for a period of time.

Deputies determined that the motorcycle was westbound on Freeport Road and the tow truck was northbound on Wheeler Road right before the crash. The tow truck driver was not injured. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is still conducting an investigation.

