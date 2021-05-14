Advertisement

Masks still required in 17th Circuit Court buildings

Chief Judge Doherty indicated that the circuit will be prepared to change practices if the current Supreme Court order is amended.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Noting a recent change in CDC guidance, Chief Judge Eugene Doherty said Friday that an order from the Illinois Supreme Court requires that masks be worn in courthouse buildings.

“The Supreme Court’s order is based on earlier public health recommendations,” Doherty said. “It would not be surprising if the Supreme Court re-examined its order in light of the CDC update given on Thursday, but as for now the order is still in effect and we are required to follow it.”

Masks are currently required for all persons on courthouse premises, including litigants, attorneys and jurors. Chief Judge Doherty indicated that the circuit will be prepared to change practices if the current Supreme Court order is amended.

