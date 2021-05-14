Man sentenced to 24 years in prison for child porn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 53-year-old man was sentenced on Friday to 24 years in prison after being convicted of predatory criminal sexual assault and child pornography from a 2019 case.

Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley announced that Marc Blair will serve 24 years in prison for the charges after pleading guilty on March 26.

In November of 2019, a mother reported to the Rockford City Police Department that her seven year old son said that Blair, who was his babysitter, had been touching him. The child said that on multiple occasions Blair removed his clothes, fondled him and orally copulated him. During the course of the investigation, officers located photographs of the nude child on Blair’s phone, according to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Blair was sentenced to nine years in prison on two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault counts six years in prison on the child pornography count. Blair must serve 85 percent of the predatory criminal sexual assault sentence and 50 percent of the child pornography sentence.

“We will continue to work with community organizations such as the Carrie Lynn Center to provide support and resources to victims while working to make sure that those who commit these crimes are brought to justice and held accountable for the pain and trauma they have caused. In this case the victim’s voice was heard and justice was done,” Assistant State’s Attorney Kirstin Krivanec said.

