Lt. Gov. Stratton: ‘Our state followed the science and put the lives of residents first’

The entire state moved into the Bridge Phase of the Restore Illinois reopening plan on Friday.
Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
More than 10 million vaccine doses have been administered and more than 36 percent of Illinois residents are fully vaccinated, according to the Office of the Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton.

Under the Bridge Phase, there are expanded capacity limits for businesses, dining, offices, events, conferences and gatherings. State health officials say they will continue to follow the science and closely watch pandemic data. Barring any significant reversals in important COVID-19 statewide indicators, including increasing hospitalizations, Illinois could enter Phase 5 as soon as Friday, June 11.

“Today we reached a milestone, a point of achievement because of our resilience and regard for each other by washing our hands, wearing our masks, watching our distance and rolling up our sleeves to get vaccinated,” Lt. Gov. Stratton said. “For so many months, it seemed as if we would not reach this point, but we have because our state followed the science and put the lives of residents first.”

To find information on vaccine locations, visit here. To find vaccination locations that currently have the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine authorized for use in individuals 12 years and older, visit here.

