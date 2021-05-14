Four people wanted for robbery to elderly Belvidere resident already in Winnebago Co. custody

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - The Belvidere Police Department have issued arrest warrants for three Rockford residents and a Moline resident for robbing an elderly Belvidere resident.

On May 1, police were sent to the 600 block of Ivory Court for a report of a robbery to an elderly person. Patrol officers and detectives were called to the scene and collected evidence, including surveillance video providing suspect descriptions, according to the Belvidere Police Department.

Detectives were able to get evidence to identify four people involved with the robbery. Detectives reviewed the investigation with the Boone County State’s Attorney’s Office, who authorized felony charges against the four people.

Those charged with robbery to a victim over the age of 60 were; 49-year-old Raymond L. Cheatham Jr. of Rockford, 39-year-old Cristeen L. Legault of Rockford, 49-year-old James T. Singleton of Rockford and 24-year-old Cheyenne N. Wasson of Moline whom are being held in the Winnebago County Corrections Center on un-related criminal charges.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.