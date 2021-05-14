Advertisement

Disney CEO says attendance caps at parks being raised

Disney CEO Bob Chapek hinted that there could be a change to the mandatory mask requirement at...
Disney CEO Bob Chapek hinted that there could be a change to the mandatory mask requirement at Disney parks in the near future.(Disney via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Disney’s top executive says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s decision to ease up mask-wearing requirements for fully vaccinated people is “very big news for us.”

During an earnings call on Thursday, Disney CEO Bob Chapek hinted that there could be a change to the mandatory mask requirement at Disney parks in the near future after the CDC said people could stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.

“Particularly, if anybody’s been in Florida in the middle of summer with a mask on. That could be quite daunting,” Chapek said. “So we think that’s going to make for an even more pleasant experience.”

Chapek said the parks had already started raising the number of people allowed in, as least in Florida, based on relaxed restrictions coming from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office. He didn’t say how many more people were being allowed in the parks compared to the previous restriction of a little more than a third of a park’s capacity.

“So I think you’re going to see an immediate increase in the number of folks that we’re able to admit into our parks through our reservation systems that we recently implemented,” Chapek said.

The CDC guidance still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters, but it will help clear the way for reopening workplaces, schools and other venues — even removing the need for social distancing for those who are fully vaccinated.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two boys are dead after a fatal crash on the southwest side of Rockford Thursday night.
Boys ages 14, 15 dead after fatal crash on Rockford’s southwest side
Inmer Rivera Tejada, 39, Rafael Rivera Tejada, 36, and Guillermo Rivera Tejada, 26.
Family of men who died in explosion near Starved Rock hire law firm
Coroner on scene of crash at N. Main and Riverside.
Man dead after crash at N. Main and Riverside, police say
The Stellantis run plant surpasses the 30 day mark in its latest employee lay-off.
Stellantis laying off employees as microchip shortage continues
Arrest made in Rockford
Standoff with armed subject in Rockford ends after arrest

Latest News

Palestinians flee their homes after overnight Israeli heavy missile strikes on their...
Israeli strike on Gaza kills 10, unrest spreads to West Bank
Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Tuesday,...
Granholm: Normal service at gas pump likely by late Sunday
In this photo March 22, 2013 file photo, the exterior of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS)...
IRS to the rescue? Tax audits eyed for infrastructure cash
Stellantis laying off employees as microchip shortage continues
Stellantis laying off employees as microchip shortage continues
Some Stateline museums revisit mask policies after The Centers for Disease Control and...
Area museums keep indoor mask policies for visitors