Cubs, White Sox given go-ahead to increase capacity to 60%

CHICAGO (AP/WIFR) - The Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox have been given the go-ahead to host up to 60% capacity beginning later this month.

For the Cubs, that begins with a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds on May 28. It translates to an attendance of just under 25,000. Single-game tickets go on sale Tuesday to the general public on a first-come, first-served basis in seating pods of up to six people. There will be a minimum of one open seat between pods within the same row.

State and city officials are requiring a designated area specifically for fully vaccinated fans at Wrigley for a four-game series against the Washington Nationals that begins Monday. Those who purchase tickets will be required to present proof of vaccination and a photo ID.

The increase will take hold for the White Sox when they host St. Louis on May 24. Tickets at Guaranteed Rate Field will be sold in pods, with at least one open seat between pods in the same row.

The White Sox will also have two sections for vaccinated fans only when they host the Kansas City Royals this weekend. Those sections will be sold at full capacity and with no distancing. Fans will be required to show proof of vaccination as well as a photo ID.

The White Sox will also have two vaccination sites at Guaranteed Rate Field starting May 24. Fans who get vaccinated before the game will get a $25 gift card to use inside the ballpark.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.