Man dead after crash at N. Main and Riverside, police say

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A man is dead and the coroner is on the scene of a crash at N. Main and Riverside in Rockford Friday afternoon.

Rockford police said the car was going East on Riverside at a high rate of speed when it crashed. The victim was ejected from the vehicle. His name was not released by officials. The section of N. Main Street is still closed as police work to finish their investigation.

“At this time, it appears to be a single-vehicle crash. The driver, an adult male, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Continue to avoid the area as the scene is processed. Identification provided at a later time by the Coroner’s Office,” according to the Rockford Police Department.

Witnesses told WIFR a car was traveling at an extremely high rate of speed and a man was extracted from the bottom of a vehicle. Police say to avoid the area.

Update: At this time, it appears to be a single-vehicle crash. The driver, an adult male, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Continue to avoid the area as the scene is processed. Identification provided at a later time by the Coroner’s Office. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) May 14, 2021

This story will be updated as new information comes in.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.