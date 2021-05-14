Cheap Trick to headline Long Play Music Fest in Loves Park Fourth of July weekend

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - A four-day music festival called “Long Play Music Fest” will be held at Rivets Stadium in Loves Park from Thursday, July 1 through Sunday, July 4.

Cheap Trick Lead Guitarist Rick Nielsen, City of Loves Park Mayor Greg Jury, and other community leaders made the announcement on Friday morning. Long Play Music Fest will feature two stages and over twenty bands, fireworks, a carnival, and local food vendors and artisans.

Headliners and bands announced today include:

Friday, July 2: Gin Blossoms with other bands including Hairbangers Ball and Blooze Brothers

Saturday, July 3: Jeff Tweedy with other bands including Too Hype Crew and Catfight

Sunday, July 4: Cheap Trick with opening band 7th Heaven

The inaugural Long Play Music Fest will be held at Rivets Stadium in Loves Park on the following dates:

Thursday, July 1: 3 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Friday, July 2: Noon - 11 p.m.

Saturday, July 3: Noon - 11 p.m.

Sunday, July 4: Noon - 11 p.m.

General admission tickets start at $19.99. The carnival will be held outside the stadium, and unlimited carnival ride passes will be available for $30 per day or $50 for the entire weekend.

VIP Tickets start at $100 and will include:

Exclusive access to the VIP Concert Area with premier seating right next to stage, a private bar, and private bathrooms

VIP Parking close to venue

VIP Entrance

Premier view of the fireworks with open seating

Admission into the festival, family area, vendor and food vendor booths, including the Grill Pit

To purchase both VIP and General Admission Tickets, visit here.

Fireworks shows will be held for Long Play Music Fest attendees at Rivets Stadium on three nights:

Friday, July 2 at 9 p.m.

Saturday, July 3 at 9 p.m.

Sunday, July 4 at 10 p.m.

Tailgating will not be allowed in parking lots.

“I was born and raised in the Rockford region, and Fourth of July weekend is the perfect time for my team to produce a music festival right here in my hometown” StarEvents CEO John Barry said. “I dreamed up StarEvents in the fall of 1996 and have been creating, producing, and managing festivals ever since. Now, more than ever, communities are seeking professionally managed events and festivals that offer safe and fun entertainment. We appreciate support from the City of Loves Park, The Parks Chamber of Commerce, and the Winnebago County Health Department, and we’re excited to host the first of many festivals and concerts at Rivets Stadium in Loves Park.”

