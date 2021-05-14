Pecatonica building destroyed after fire Friday morning

WEMPLTETOWN, Ill. (WIFR) - Multiple fire crews were at the scene of a structure fire in rural Winnebago County early Friday morning.

Around 4 a.m. multiple fire departments were called to a fire at the Vipassana Meditation Center located at 10076 Fish Hatchery Rd. near Pecatonica after a passerby called in the fire, with flames showing.

Crews arrived to a fully involved structure fire. Firefighters worked for several hours to put out any hot spots and keep the fire from rekindling. Win-Bur-Sew fire officials say the building is a total loss. North Park Fire, Northwest Fire, Forreston Fire, Blackhawk Fire and New Milford Fire all assisted in extinguishing the flames.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

