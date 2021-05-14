Beautiful Friday with Shower Chances this Weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A slow increase of clouds today with highs easily in the low 70′s. Cloudy tonight as temps dip to the upper 40′s. Scattered shower chances develop tomorrow morning around 6-7 with the heaviest of any rain south of I-88. Cloudy on Saturday with highs in the middle 60′s. Back to dry on Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 70′s. 80′s expected next week!

