Winnebago Co. adds 47 COVID-19 cases, positivity rate at 5.1%

The seven-day positivity rate is now 5.1 percent. The health department says 198,706 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the county.
(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 47 cases of COVID-19 and one death on Thursday.

This brings the total number of cases to 31,251 as of Thursday and the total deaths from COVID-19 is now 473. The seven-day positivity rate is now 5.1 percent. The health department says 198,706 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the county.

Rockford hospitals – Mercyhealth, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center, and SwedishAmerican – are currently providing in-patient care for 69 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and persons suspected of being COVID-19 positive. This is an increase from Wednesday’s number of 59. A daily hospitalization number will be released again on Friday afternoon.

A direct link to the Winnebago County Health Department online COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Tool online form can be found here. You can also access through the WCHD website. For additional data, see the website.

