Transform Rockford: Growing, helping your business

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One local organization offers a hand to help Rockford-area creators and entrepreneurs grow their businesses.

Transform Rockford is helping new business owners network, build and strengthen their company and become as successful as they can within a 5-year time span. They have helped more than 5,000 locals by using an innovation ecosystem, which shows them pathways to maintaining a business.

Spitty Tata, Transform Rockford project manager talked with WIFR. Tata hopes to have an entrepreneurial event in the next month. More information will be posted on Transform Rockford’s website in the coming weeks.

