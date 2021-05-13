Advertisement

Small plane lands on I-355 at 159th Street in Lockport

Police said the small Beechcraft aircraft made an emergency landing due to “unknown mechanical issues.”
By CBS
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
NEW LENOX, Ill. (CBS) - Four people were injured on Thursday, when a small plane lost power and made a daring emergency landing on the Veterans Memorial Tollway in New Lenox.

According to Illinois State Police and the FAA, the pilot and three passengers were on board the single-engine Beechcraft BE24 at the time of the landing on Interstate 355 near 159th Street around lunchtime.

All four were taken to Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox with non-life-threatening injuries. The passengers included a 15-year-old girl and two 21-year-old women. All four are from Wilmington, Illinois.

Family members said the pilot and the two 21-year-olds suffered broken backs, but they are thankful the injuries were not more serious.

Family members said the pilot has been flying for years, and rented the plane for the day to go to Indianapolis. After he got to an altitude of about 3,000 feet, the plane lost power.

Police said the plane made an emergency landing due to “unknown mechanical issues.” The plane’s flight records indicate that it took off around 11:11 a.m. from Lewis University airport.  The university said all of its planes used to train students in its commercial aviation program are accounted for.

FAA records indicated the Beechcraft was manufactured in 1975 and is registered to an owner in Chicago.

The FAA is investigating.

All southbound lanes were shut down after the incident, but police later were able to reopen one of the three lanes.

Crews began working to tow away the damaged plane around 2:30 p.m., and had cleared the scene by about 3:30 p.m., reopening all lanes of the tollway.

