Shot clock could make its way into Illinois high school gymnasiums

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - When you step inside a high school basketball gym there are some major differences between it and a college court, one being there is no shot clock, but the buzzer could be on the way to Illinois gyms.

“We want to be at the forefront of the advancements in the game,” Auburn Head Basketball Coach Bryan Ott said.

The original march madness could have its newest feature, a shot clock, Ott says it will help in many ways.

“It certainly changes strategy I think it’ll force all of us coaches to rethink some things especially in end of game and end of quarter situations,” Ott said.

Ott is a member of The Shot Clock Stops Here Committee, last summer the group surveyed 870 high school coaches and 72% of them said bring in the buzzer.

“It’ll be incumbent on us as coaches and players and teams to initiate an offense where we are able to manufacture a good look,” Ott said.

The hope is to speed the game up a bit and make it more appealing for the common fan. Ott and his team don’t think they will struggle with upping the tempo.

“It will be comfortable with it because we play fast,” Auburn senior guard Rob Chenay said.

“A lot of people want to see fast breaks dunks crazy all that stuff so it’ll help the game like that people may make a mistake you get the steal and show time,” Auburn sophomore guard Brennan Horton-Lee said.

The approval from the National Federation of State High School Associations allows each state to choose if they want to adopt the clock, Ott hopes the Illinois High School Association takes a long look at the proposal.

“My message to the IHSA would be to simply give it the fullest consideration given the polling that’s already been done,” Ott said.

The NFHS proposal does not take place until the 2022-2023 basketball season.

